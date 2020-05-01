Welcome to a brand new month and our May Doodlewash art challenge! This month is a fun exploration of color, and first up we have a bit of watermelon. This always reminds me of family picnics when I was a kid. Truly, we didn’t have watermelon much at home so it was more of a special treat when everyone would gather together. And, since large gatherings are not something happening these days, it’s really wonderful to sit back and recall the ones from my past. Though, yes, watermelon is a wonderful and healthy treat, my mind also always wanders a little bit to that amazing strawberry bundt cake that my aunt always brought to gatherings. It was also a reddish pink color, though a touch brighter than anything one might actually find in nature. While I did enjoy chowing down on watermelon and having seed spitting contests with my cousins, I also saved room for a slice of that magical cake. Those times spent with family are truly my favorite memories of childhood.



As for watermelon, the true watermelon aficionados in my house are my husband and my dog. Philippe and Phineas are excited for the warmer weather in general, but adding to that excitement is the return of watermelon season. This would be the much smaller seedless variety and marketed as “personal watermelons.” Since I’m not a true fan, I usually just have a little bite and let those two share the rest. Actually, when I take my little bite, the dog always glares at me like I’ve failed to understand the meaning of “personal” and need to stop immediately. This, in his mind, is a special time shared only with he and Philippe, so I’m happy to just let them have their little ritual. It’s really Philippe who ends up devouring the whole thing and the dog only gets about three bites, but Phineas doesn’t seem to notice this imbalance and is always completely thrilled each time. And watching the two of them share this little moment is something I adore far more than actually eating watermelon.

And though it’s just our little trio these days, it’s still a beautiful family gathering that’s creating new lovely memories to enjoy. Though, yeah, I’ve suggested to Philippe that a strawberry bundt cake would complete the picture perfectly. This has yet to appear, but I’m still holding out hope that it might one day. Tonight we’re going to be having a video dinner date with a dear friend that we haven’t seen in ages. And though, we’d prefer to see each other in person, it’s lovely that we can still manage to connect in some way. That’s the amazing thing about love, it can always keep those connections strong no matter the distance. And as a fresh new month begins, I’m filled with the same burst of happiness and heaps of hope. The world may be a different place today, but we’ll all get through things if we stick together. So, I hope you’ll join me all month long as we add some color and beauty back into the world. It doesn’t take much to spread joy, sometimes it can be as simple as sharing a few watermelon memories.

