For our prompt of “Puddles” today, I only had a precious few minutes to sketch, so I made a quick little doodle of an umbrella sitting in a puddle. Seriously, this one was only 15 minutes, but I rather liked how it turned out! Indeed, on the first day of spring where I live, puddles are usually the norm. Today, however, it was a bit chillier than usual, but the sun finally managed to shine for awhile. It was definitely nice to see the sun again after several very gray days. Indeed, the current times are a bit gray in general with the current pandemic sweeping the world. It’s a rather surreal moment in history to be sure. So, it was nice to pause and make even a lightening quick doodle today. Every time I sketch something I get the added benefit of blocking out the world and the news for even a brief time. And, that’s a really lovely thing indeed!



Tonight, Philippe and I had a pizza night along with some wine. This week was oddly busy despite the current events in the world, and so we’re quite thrilled for the weekend. The biggest news to report in our world is the release of a game called Animal Crossing that just came out today. Philippe has been talking about this game for weeks. This is not hyperbole. It’s been literally weeks now that he’s been talking about it. It’s a game where you build a world from scratch, and most of it happens in real time, even with changing seasons. It’s certainly one of the hottest games out this year, so he’s not alone in his enthusiasm. And the irony of people excited to build a new and different world isn’t lost on me at all. I can certainly see the allure. So, I purchased my own copy so I could check it out and see just want kind of world I might build.

As most of you know, my world would be built on happiness and optimism. My world is one that can get through anything at all and one where there’s always room for smiles. Sure, this sounds like a candy-coated world of impossible things, but I truly believe that good things are always possible. I also think that this latest crisis will actually make the world a better place. We’ve not paid attention to so much of the bad things happening in our world, and so something extreme will at least finally attract some much-needed attention. We can all still make a beautiful and positive difference in the world. It’s not too late! And I’m entering this weekend with a very positive feeling. It’s truly the best way to enter any form of uncertainty. With a positive approach to life, things always work out better in the end. Yeah that, and for today, lots of social distancing. So stay safe, stay home, and stay creative! Keep on sketching and making wonderful things as we continue this current moment of weathering the storm.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

