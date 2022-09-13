What We Leave Behind

For our prompt of “Rusty” today, I made a sketch of an abandoned antique car, once again discovered by bunnies. I’ve always wondered what animals must think when they stumble across something massive like this that we humans have simply left behind. I’m sure this car had a story of its own and was once something that was part of many wonderful memories. Yet now, ravaged by time, it’s been reduced to a bit of rusted junk. This particular car wasn’t something that was kept and cherished. It makes me think about all of the stuff that I’ve acquired over the years and what truly matters. While I do have several keepsakes that create a strong emotional connection, the rest of the stuff is simply taking up space. Each year, I break a promise to myself that I will go through the entire house disposing of things I no longer need. But, that seems like a lot of work so I usually just skip it and move on to my other projects that seem like a lot more fun!



One of my recently completed projects was actually something I had also been avoiding. I had a concept for the third book in my Draw Upon A Time series that would be great for Halloween. This is a collection of books where you add your own drawings to help tell the story. Last year, however, I didn’t get it started before it was too late, and was a bit stumped on how to approach it since all of the illustrations would have to be at night. But this year, I was determined to make it happen! And I did! I’m pleased to announce the 3rd book in the series, which called One Little Ghost!

The book is currently available on Amazon in paperback and hardcover versions, so I hope you check it out and grab a copy for yourself, and as a perfect Halloween gift for a child in your life. Or, tell anyone you know who might be looking for some super cute, interactive, spooky fun for their kids during the Halloween season. I would sure appreciate it! I’m very proud of this one, and think it turned out really nicely. If you do pick up a copy, please be sure to leave a review on Amazon, as that’s a huge help. And, well, I always forget to ask.

My hope with this particular series is that they’ll help capture memories, become a sort of keepsake, and be something fun to look back on later in life. Particularly if they’re full of a child’s drawings, but also fun for people of any age to capture what they created once upon a time in the context of a story. This is actually the 7th Sketching Stuff book that I’ve published and that feels like a lucky number and a nice accomplishment. Kudos to Philippe, of course, for putting up with all of my constant projects and wild new ideas of things I’d like to try next. Also to my puppy Elliott as he is always happy and excited to start every single day. Some days, I don’t even feel like getting out of bed. Yet, Elliott insists that everything is better when you smile and take the time to play more.

As ever, I just had news to share so I’m not entirely sure what a book about a little ghost has to do with a rusted car and bunnies. Yet, I think that sharing what we create by hand is definitely one of the most valuable things we can add to life on this little green planet. There’s lots of stuff out there, but things created from the heart are always worth much more. Each creation is another bit of goodness that gets added to the world. In the end, it’s not just what we do each and every day that counts, but also, what we leave behind.

