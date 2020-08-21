For our prompt of “Map” today, my inner child leapt right to a treasure map. I’ve always thought it would be awesome to find a treasure map and go in search of the prize. Here we have a little squirrel doing just that. But, it struck me that “treasure” might be something different for a squirrel. Indeed, each of us might have a few unique personal opinions on what we would consider valuable, or indeed, priceless. For a squirrel, I was quite sure that a bounty of fruit and nuts would be the most exciting prize. And, I had to stop and wonder what I would like to find in that treasure chest. No doubt, a chest filled with art supplies would certainly make me giddy with excitement. And truly, depending on the day, I might actually get a thrill from finding peanuts. I do adore them. Though, yes, finding a chest filled with jewels and money would mean that I could then buy all of the peanuts and art supplies I would ever want. But, when I think about what truly makes me happy, it doesn’t come in a box.



When I thought about what my treasure chest would contain, I felt a bit stumped. It couldn’t possibly house the endless health and happiness of my family and friends. I guess that would require a genie’s lamp and wishes, which would be even cooler. Yet, deciding on just what those three wishes would be feels like another insurmountable task. Though, I’d certainly give it go as one should never pass up a chance to have a wish granted. In truth, I don’t really want for much these days. Even my inner child seems content with all of the current toys I possess. So, even if I found a map, I’m not sure if the treasure would be worth the journey. I rather adore the journey I’m already on. It’s that wildly simple one that comes with lots of writing, sketching stuff, and beautiful time spent with my little family. I don’t have to go in search of treasure. I’ve already found all the riches I could ever want.

This, of course, also includes pizza. I’ve reached the end of yet another week and made it to pizza night, which always feels like winning a prize every time. I was exactly the same when I was a little kid and my mom and I would sit and enjoy pizza night while watching musicals. Those were such wonderful times that we spent together. It wasn’t something shiny and new that thrilled me, it was the beauty of a routine that always managed to warm my heart. Nothing new has quite the same allure. It takes time and repetition to form the level of love required to make something feel like a treasure. And so, I’m ready to enjoy another lovely and golden night with Philippe and Phineas. A night that gets shinier and more beautiful each time. Around the world, others might always be doing what they love most, and together we’ll all share in that secret knowing that only comes when we’re stopping to enjoy what we treasure.

