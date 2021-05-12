Popping in for our prompt of “Crickets” today with a quick little sketch of a cricket singing. My mind wandered as usual and I ended up imagining a cricket who went beyond chirps and dreamed of a full performance and perhaps releasing a solo album. Entirely made up from my imagination, of course, but if I were ever to witness this performance, I’m sure I’d stick around until the finale. In reality, the cricket song is more rhythmic than melodic, but it’s a wonderful sound that reminds me of camping with my grandparents as a child. They actually make the sound with their wings rather than blasting out killer vocals, but it’s certainly fun to imagine that if we were just able to listen closely and understand, we’d hear a beautiful melody instead. I’m sure there would be a powerful message in that song. Yet still, those soothing chirps are certainly always a wonderful addition to a warm late spring or summer evening.



It’s been a lovely sunny day, though still a bit cooler than normal for this time of year. We’re heading into a week or more of continual rains, so I’m enjoying every little ray of sun while it lasts. Philippe and I have been enjoying our latest source of entertainment, which came in the most unexpected of packages. We recently purchased a Vitamix blender and have been experimenting with recipes. Perhaps it’s simply a side effect of spending a year in quarantine, but it’s really fun! I dove into the cookbook and then immediately got online and started buying various vegetables and fruits. Philippe was looking at a recipe and said, “Oh that one requires pineapple chunks in it and we don’t have that” to which I happily replied that we do now and they’re in the freezer. Opening the freezer now requires two hands and a bit of shuffling to get everything back into place properly. Yeah, I got a little carried away.

In truth, I put on a little quarantine weight and I now intend to lose it. We normally eat pretty healthy, but this allows us to double-down on that proposition a bit more. And blending food is a bit like painting and blending colors. Each little flavor adds something new and different to the mix. As it turns out it can be a bit messy as well. Philippe added one drop two much of dish soap in the self-cleaning cycle of the blender and the top popped off and blasted the corner of our kitchen in a mound of suds. Honestly, it probably needed a good scrub, so it was more of a happy accident after all. That’s been pretty much the extend of the excitement this past week, but I still feel extra happy. These fun little moments are the ones that I can miss while dreaming of something bigger and better. In the end, I’m taking life as slowly as one crazy creative guy can these days. And there’s a beautiful comfort in knowing that at the end of each one, I can always look forward to that singularly peaceful moment, when crickets sing.

