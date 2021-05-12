Popping in for our prompt of “Crickets” today with a quick little sketch of a cricket singing. My mind wandered as usual and I ended up imagining a cricket who went beyond chirps and dreamed of a full performance and perhaps releasing a solo album. Entirely made up from my imagination, of course, but if I were ever to witness this performance, I’m sure I’d stick around until the finale. In reality, the cricket song is more rhythmic than melodic, but it’s a wonderful sound that reminds me of camping with my grandparents as a child. They actually make the sound with their wings rather than blasting out killer vocals, but it’s certainly fun to imagine that if we were just able to listen closely and understand, we’d hear a beautiful melody instead. I’m sure there would be a powerful message in that song. Yet still, those soothing chirps are certainly always a wonderful addition to a warm late spring or summer evening.
It’s been a lovely sunny day, though still a bit cooler than normal for this time of year. We’re heading into a week or more of continual rains, so I’m enjoying every little ray of sun while it lasts. Philippe and I have been enjoying our latest source of entertainment, which came in the most unexpected of packages. We recently purchased a Vitamix blender and have been experimenting with recipes. Perhaps it’s simply a side effect of spending a year in quarantine, but it’s really fun! I dove into the cookbook and then immediately got online and started buying various vegetables and fruits. Philippe was looking at a recipe and said, “Oh that one requires pineapple chunks in it and we don’t have that” to which I happily replied that we do now and they’re in the freezer. Opening the freezer now requires two hands and a bit of shuffling to get everything back into place properly. Yeah, I got a little carried away.
In truth, I put on a little quarantine weight and I now intend to lose it. We normally eat pretty healthy, but this allows us to double-down on that proposition a bit more. And blending food is a bit like painting and blending colors. Each little flavor adds something new and different to the mix. As it turns out it can be a bit messy as well. Philippe added one drop two much of dish soap in the self-cleaning cycle of the blender and the top popped off and blasted the corner of our kitchen in a mound of suds. Honestly, it probably needed a good scrub, so it was more of a happy accident after all. That’s been pretty much the extend of the excitement this past week, but I still feel extra happy. These fun little moments are the ones that I can miss while dreaming of something bigger and better. In the end, I’m taking life as slowly as one crazy creative guy can these days. And there’s a beautiful comfort in knowing that at the end of each one, I can always look forward to that singularly peaceful moment, when crickets sing.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Vermillion, Leaf Green, Phthalo Blue, and Cobalt Turquoise. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Wonderful cricket and memories! Reminds me of the house we moved from up north…loved the sound of crickets there in the summer. once upon a long time ago I had an interesting experience with dish soap….when we moved into an apartment with a dish washer…our very first dishwasher..I figured i could use liquid dish detergent and loaded that baby up with that blue stuff. A dishwasher makes a really funny sound when you use dishwashing liquid and you have to wade through knee deep suds to get to the blasted machine to turn the thing off. i was very young and I never made that mistake again. We also had a very clean kitchen floor…LOL.
Have you ever listened to Jim Wilson’s Gods Cricket Chorus? He claimed it was a recording of crickets slowed down to nine times the speed of human life, and that there were no instruments or human voices. It’s obviously not true, but he’s come up with something beautiful anyway.
Awesomeness Charlie especially your enjoyment of the crickets’ song. I can just see you fighting with the freezer too. You two are a riot and I love it! You never mentioned Phineas this time .. is he on vacation? Take care and thanks for another great post/artwork.
I love crickets and especially katydids. We have so many here in the country. After tonight, we are predicted to get a permanent warm up with no more frost! I’m so glad I will be able to get some things in the gardens. I had to cover some things the last few nights to protect them from freezing. I’m tired of it. Are you guys still staying home, or did your workplaces open up? We’ve had our shots, but we are still being very careful.