For our prompt of “Furry Friends” today, I chose a little corgi as I’ve always wanted to have one as a friend. There are people who walk by outside our window that have a couple of corgis and I just think they’re so darn cute. I adore dogs of all kinds, and when I see them walking by, with that happy grin on their face, it puts one on mine as well. My own dog Phineas is a basenji and he usually has a much more austere look much of the time. But, sometimes, when he’s feeling playful they’ll be a touch of smile on his face, or at least a sparkle in his eye as he waits for a treat. On a walk today, I saw a dog in the distance who was sitting and waiting patiently for a back door to be opened. He only broke his gaze for a moment to look my way, but his pleasant look was just like a smile and so I smiled back. It was the simplest exchange one can experience, but it really lifted my spirits.



Getting outside for a little walk has become a lovely ritual after staying inside for so many days and not traveling anywhere by car. Though I often enjoy a walk in the spring, I appreciate it even more now. And seeing others walking their dogs, as we all zigzag our way down the street to avoid each other entirely, still makes me happy. The dogs are blissfully unaware of all of the chaos happening in the world and are just glad to be outside on a lovely day. It makes me stop and realize that I have the ability to behave in exactly the same fashion, minus the wagging tail of course. I can choose to be thrilled and positive about every little thing I see in life each day. Just like that dog I saw looking at the back door, I can patiently wait for what I wish would happen next with hope. Though my own dog doesn’t wag his tail profusely. Instead, he gives a controlled “tick tick,” swinging his tail once to the right and once to the left to express his pleasure. It’s still a joy to be stuck at home with him.

I’ve no doubt though he’s wondering when Philippe and I will go back to work already so he can invite his friend Michael the squirrel over to play. And no doubt discuss his next book with his published Cindy, the black cat that roams the neighborhood. I think we might be cramping his style a bit. This is immediately forgiven since we’re around to take him for extra walks as we try to get a little exercise of our own. It’s been a bit like camping, since groceries are not in constant supply of things, but even that has a sense of charm. Our world may not be the same right now, but those little joys are everywhere to be found. So, as I see each little dog pass across the street, I take a moment to watch them go by. Though sometimes it can seem like there’s not a lot to look forward to these days, I’m content enjoying the smallest and brightest little moments, like when dogs smile.

