For our prompt of “Lighthouse,” today, I decided to sketch one at sunset, just before it starts doing its job for the evening. Also, I realized I tend to just splash bits of blue about to suggest a sky, on the rare occasions that I add one. So, I thought I’d try something a little more colorful. I love sunsets. It’s like watching two completely different skies come together to shake hands before they surrender to the stars. I find it impossible to do anything but pause for a moment and reflect on things during this moment. Sometimes, on the idea of light itself. Tonight, Philippe and I were discussing stars, as geeky couples are sometimes prone to do, along with the speed of light. While light is the fastest thing we know in the universe, it still takes a bit of time to travel. A beautiful night sky full of stars is a painting of the past, often showing us a glimpse of stars as they looked millions of years ago. Stars live a long time, but in very rare cases, we might not yet know if they’re actually still there or not. Even our own world’s most important star, the sun, reaches us with a bit of a delay. The sun we’re viewing is actually an image of the sun from 8 minutes ago. It’s fascinating to think the past is actually the present.

We went on to discuss the fact that if you lived 66 million light years away and had a really amazing telescope, you’d be able to watch dinosaurs on earth. Of course, the telescope would have to be roughly the size of several planet earths, and that’s likely not possible. More interesting to me was thinking about old television programs and how radio waves travel at the same high speed. It’s fascinating to think that millions of years from now, another planet might get to experience “I Love Lucy” for the first time. In truth, we simply don’t know, what we don’t know. As Philippe hypothesized, there could be a planet in another solar system that’s several times bigger than ours with beings much like us. This would mean the inhabitants can’t travel through space like we can, and would have much less of a clue about the rest of the universe. They would be stuck in their own reality with no glimpse of anything else at all. Though all of this is fascinating to consider, it’s clear that we ourselves have only a fraction of the knowledge all of the universe has to offer. And perhaps, that’s okay.

I truly believe that life is best lived by asking questions rather than constantly looking for answers. In the very act of asking “what if?” we can discover so many wonderful possibilities. Whether or not these possibilities are actually true, is something to be tested, but the very act of considering them is the purest definition of creativity. If you want to make art of any kind and in any medium, the only thing you need to have when you begin is an open mind. The moment we create past some previously held belief or habit in our thinking is the most amazing moment of all. And, as ever, this isn’t a post about a lighthouse, it’s a post about finding that bit of light that inspires us individually. There’s something out there in those stars that is calling to each of us. Whatever we choose to belief and consider is the gloriously unique thing that makes us who we are. And that’s a very beautiful trait indeed! What I sincerely hope is that at the end of the day, we always continue to believe in ourselves. There’s a world of possibility waiting for each of us to discover, and there’s a fresh chance to discover it again each and every day, when the sun sets.

