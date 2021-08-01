Welcome to a brand new month and the start of our August Doodlewash Challenge! Our regular monthly challenges are open to all types of drawings (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!) as well as watercolors and gouache. I hope that if you joined us for World Watercolor Month, that you’ll keep right on making lovely things with us all year long! I’m going to be taking a break from daily posts once again to work on some projects I’m cooking up next, and popping in from time to time instead. I’ll be back at least once a week if not a little more. First prompt up this month is “Elephant” and I ended up with a little baby elephant painting a self-portrait en plein air. I wasn’t sure exactly what would appear for the painting when I made my quick little sketch, but that’s what happened. It’s fun to simply let my inner child play as I’m always intrigued by what will appear. And, I’m wishing all of you a fabulous month ahead filled with energizing creativity and beautiful drawings and paintings!



I’m enjoying the final hours of the weekend, that once again passed by way too quickly. Indeed, it still seems like July was just a quick flash of fun and it’s already a new month. Today was overcast so Philippe and I got to go on a couple extra walks and it was really fun. All of our favorite critters made appearances, from the many bunnies, all named Peter, to both Chuck and Gladys the groundhog pair. There are actually so many bunnies in our neighborhood now that they seem more populous than even the squirrels, which is really saying something. And the little kid in me gets so giddy when I see them hopping around. I don’t know how I’d be able to stay inspired with my creative projects without that kid. Little Charlie gets me through every single creative block and always steers me back to hope and optimism.

It’s been a blast spending every day with you this past month, and I hope you’ve enjoyed my incessant rambling. Most of all, I hope you’ve been inspired to make something new each day and chase every single one of your creative dreams. Anything is possible, even the craziest things one can imagine. I’ve made many of my crazy dreams come true and I’m looking forward to making even more things happen in the future. I’ll have more to report when things take shape, but I’m excited for what’s coming next! For now, I’m going to go offline for a bit, while I keep playing daily in my sketchbook and coming up with new ideas. I’ve learned that a sketchbook is a fantastic companion and not a day goes by still that I don’t open it to make a little something. Sometimes it’s just a simple doodle, and yet it’s always somehow so much more. There’s always something wonderful and magical that happens when we create.

