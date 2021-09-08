When We Meet Again

For our prompt of “Swan” today, I made a sketch of two different swans coming together in the water. Swans are such wonderful creatures! And, like most of nature’s creatures, I find them perfectly fascinating. They have such a beautiful elegance and they actually seem to be aware of this fact. I remember being on a train a few years ago visiting family outside of Paris. On the way back, I saw a single swan swimming in a stream. Though this seems like a perfectly simple thing, I was so excited in the moment. This thought took me back in time today, and reminded me how much I miss visiting my family there. It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen one another and each time Philippe and I think we might return, the borders close once more. But that’s the wonderful thing about great memories. They never go away and they’re always there to warm the heart and soul, bringing feelings of happiness and hope.
It’s been wonderful to capture so many of my memories on this blog. It’s truly the only journal that I keep these days, though I used to journal more in books when I was younger. And, even if my sketches are a mix of reality and memory, they still manage to take me back to that first time I made them. After thousands of sketches, I’ve made quite a few visual memories as well. I was looking back through some of my sketchbooks recently, and there were images that I’d already forgotten ever making. So, my sketchbooks certainly count as a personal journal. Even if they’re filled with random stuff, the story they tell is that of my own personal art journey. I’d love to say they’re all carefully cataloged, but my sketchbooks are just flung onto various stacks around the house. I get so excited each time I finish one, but I’m even more excited to grab another one and turn to a fresh blank page.
This past long weekend gave me some time to work on new projects as well. Philippe had several projects going and pending deadlines so we didn’t really see each other very much. The change in routine was perhaps most upsetting to Phineas who demands that everything stay the same and happen on a precise schedule. Indeed, I have to admit to missing our little routine, however boring and mundane it might seem. But, it was equally good to mix things up a bit. Also, as we get closer and closer to transitioning into the autumn season, I’m getting very excited. It’s my favorite time of year! The world is still in a rather chaotic state, which makes me appreciate the comfort of home even more. Though, I do hope to hop on a plane again and go back to visit with the people I miss most. Even if we can’t be sure when that will happen, one thing is certain. Sparkling at the edges of hope, there is always love to be found. And, that love is always burning bright, just waiting for that beautiful, singular moment, when we meet again.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Vermilion, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Beautiful swans, love the texture you created, and a lovely message of hope amongst so much that feels less than these days. There should always be hope, and opportunities, in this life. Sometimes we just have to look a bit harder to find them. Thank you for being one of the bright lights out there!! 🙏🏼 🤗 🧑🏼🎨
Beautiful painting, Charlie! Won’t it be wonderful when we can get on a plane again and visit those people and places we love the most?
I keep reminding myself that we are blessed to have so many ways to keep in touch, even if we can’t see our loved ones in person. I can’t imagine what it must have been like to have to travel months in order to see family, or to just resign oneself to never seeing them again.
Hola, Charlie! You waxed poetic today and it made me think about a lot of things. Sometimes I wonder if we’ll ever get out of this situation like I wonder if I’ll ever get out of MY situation. I had such high hopes for 2020, but Covid made a surprise appearance and changed that. For 2021 and getting vaccinated, I thought, “Yay! It’s over!” So wrong. So, in a way, I have two situations waiting for a change. This is, of course, where my faith in the Lord comes through. I know that as quickly as things changed for bad, they can quickly change for good. It’s always darkest just before dawn. 🌞 Like you, I think about old memories. I have thought about my dad, who died in 1996. I think about the things that I hope to do, my goals. I try not to think too much about them because sometimes it all seems so far away, but the future seems so ripe with HOPE and new beginnings and wondrous blessings and new people and dreams realized. It’s a new day waiting to burst out. I’m ready to see old friends and to meet new ones. What a beautiful day it will be, Charlie, when you get off the train in France and see your family waiting for you on the platform. A new day is just waiting to dawn. Soon, my friend. 💜 I thought of you yesterday because we had pizza for dinner. I hope you are well, my friend. Sending you warm hugs y mucho, mucho amor.
Forgot…. your swans are GORGEOUS!