When We Meet Again

For our prompt of “Swan” today, I made a sketch of two different swans coming together in the water. Swans are such wonderful creatures! And, like most of nature’s creatures, I find them perfectly fascinating. They have such a beautiful elegance and they actually seem to be aware of this fact. I remember being on a train a few years ago visiting family outside of Paris. On the way back, I saw a single swan swimming in a stream. Though this seems like a perfectly simple thing, I was so excited in the moment. This thought took me back in time today, and reminded me how much I miss visiting my family there. It’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen one another and each time Philippe and I think we might return, the borders close once more. But that’s the wonderful thing about great memories. They never go away and they’re always there to warm the heart and soul, bringing feelings of happiness and hope.



It’s been wonderful to capture so many of my memories on this blog. It’s truly the only journal that I keep these days, though I used to journal more in books when I was younger. And, even if my sketches are a mix of reality and memory, they still manage to take me back to that first time I made them. After thousands of sketches, I’ve made quite a few visual memories as well. I was looking back through some of my sketchbooks recently, and there were images that I’d already forgotten ever making. So, my sketchbooks certainly count as a personal journal. Even if they’re filled with random stuff, the story they tell is that of my own personal art journey. I’d love to say they’re all carefully cataloged, but my sketchbooks are just flung onto various stacks around the house. I get so excited each time I finish one, but I’m even more excited to grab another one and turn to a fresh blank page.

This past long weekend gave me some time to work on new projects as well. Philippe had several projects going and pending deadlines so we didn’t really see each other very much. The change in routine was perhaps most upsetting to Phineas who demands that everything stay the same and happen on a precise schedule. Indeed, I have to admit to missing our little routine, however boring and mundane it might seem. But, it was equally good to mix things up a bit. Also, as we get closer and closer to transitioning into the autumn season, I’m getting very excited. It’s my favorite time of year! The world is still in a rather chaotic state, which makes me appreciate the comfort of home even more. Though, I do hope to hop on a plane again and go back to visit with the people I miss most. Even if we can’t be sure when that will happen, one thing is certain. Sparkling at the edges of hope, there is always love to be found. And, that love is always burning bright, just waiting for that beautiful, singular moment, when we meet again.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in