For Day 30 of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Feathered,” I sketched a pair of birds in a tree. When I first started sketching stuff, I would often sketch birds as I find them very beautiful and there are so many different varieties. Also, they are way more challenging to draw than they seem, so it’s always good practice. And if you’re painting along with me this month, then some of you are already on the last day of World Watercolor Month while others, like me, have just one precious day left. I’ll take a quick moment to remind anyone who might be interested in supporting our charitable cause for arts education, the store will close on the morning of August 1st (100% of proceeds goes to the International Child Art Foundation)! So there’s only a little over 30 hours left to shop before it disappears! Thanks to everyone for your support! It’s amazing what we can do when we come together to paint, create, and share. I adore this month most of all, and I hope you’ve been enjoying it too!



For those who read my posts regularly, you might have guessed at just how fast I’m typing right now. It’s of course, Friday once more which means it’s pizza night! My inner child is shivering with anticipation and so giddy that it’s rather hard to focus. That said, sketching birds today was strangely easy, because I was just letting that joy lead my pen and brush. Though I try to do this all of the time, much of the time I tend to overthink things a bit with silly adult brain. The moment I start to worry over proper proportions and the like is the moment my sketch takes a turn for the worse. In the first few scribbles I made today, I realized that was happening, so I just started over on a fresh page. I have several of these “practice pages” in my sketchbooks where I’ve done this, and then I go back and doodle something else entirely over the top later.

And with just one little day left in the most incredible month for watercolor of the year, I feel energized. It’s been thrilling, and sometimes a bit exhausting making sure that everything goes smoothly, but it’s totally worth it. I can’t imagine anything better than coming together as a global community and celebrating each other in such a beautiful way. So tonight, I’m going to relax a bit and go offline while my inner child and I totally devour some pizza together. Also yes, our dog Phineas will be there glaring at Philippe and I the entire time when we refuse to share. I hope that you all have a fabulous weekend ahead, filled with tons of fun and creativity. I’ll be with you through the end of the month and will be here to kick off our next challenge on Sunday. Then, I’ll be back to at least weekly, but more sporadic posting while I focus on some new big projects I’m working on next. Exciting things are brewing so keep checking this space, as I do adore these moments when we’re together.

