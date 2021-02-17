A Whimsical Journey

Just popping in with a little sketch inspired by today’s prompt of “Wooden Toys.” I thought the little mouse character I’ve been sketching these last few days for my next book might enjoy a ride in a wooden toy plane. I’ve no idea what powers a wooden airplane, but I imagine it must be fueled by a vivid imagination and heaps of hope! This is pretty much what keeps me sketching each day. And, yes, I’m still sketching stuff every single day, even during my daily posting break. These days, it’s a lot of one mouse at a ridiculous number of angles as I try to work on character design. Though, I’ve also made a few pages of other animals to mix things up a bit. And, it’s been so ridiculously cold here that I’ve just been hiding indoors and watching the snow fall. It’s really quite lovely, but if there was actually such a thing as “warm snow” that would be even more amazing. All the lovely visual appeal without the danger of frostbite.

Our dog Phineas has been a champ these past couple of weeks as he suits up in a sweater, coat and boots to do his business. Not that he’s starting a new company of some kind, of course, but it just sounds a touch nicer than saying poop. What’s funny, is that as cold as he gets, when he runs back inside his tail is actually wagging, which he never lets happen. He’s just so darn proud of himself and our reaction of cheers and applause is no doubt to blame for this behavior. But truly, if any being manages to poop in sub-zero temperatures, I think they certainly deserve applause. I don’t think I’d be able to do it. Thankfully, it’s nice and cozy warm inside. And, that means more time to sketch and work on my book. It’s been fun to see little creatures come to life from my imagination. I honestly didn’t realize those little characters were all waiting in there. It’s been hours full of wonder and fun that have made my inner child quite happy.

In other news, I did a video interview with the fine folks at WordPress.com where Doodlewash is hosted a few months ago, and it just went live today, so if you’d like to watch me ramble, feel free to check it out! I rarely appear on video as I far prefer audio since it doesn’t make my face look so fat. But, it’s always fun to talk about this lovely community and all the fun stuff we DO here! And truly, it reminds me of how far I’ve come, even though some days it feels like I have so many more mountains to climb before I get to where I’d like to be with my art. And Philippe, for his part, has been very sweet as I rush over to him and share pages of my new characters in progress. I promise to share bits of what I have done later on, but right now I’m just focusing on the process. It’s been a wild ride over these past few years and even as I change things up once again, I’m just as excited as when I first started. Some days it feels like nothing wonderful happened, or indeed, some rather clunky sketches appeared on paper.  Then, there’s that one day where I find myself flying through the clouds, and that’s the day that makes my heart soar as I continue to travel on a whimsical journey.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Yellow Ochre, Leaf Green, Vermilion, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink on Hahnemuhle Bristol Paper 250gsm. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash?  Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

  1. writerleenda 11 hours ago

    Hey Charlie! Advice from a fellow writer — share your pages AFTER your book is published, not before.

    About pooping in sub zero temps. My grandfather had an outhouse and no bathroom in the house. This was in the 40s. He was fine with that until my father, his son in law, convinced him to “do it for the old lady.” ohright, ohright, he said in his broken English, but I won’t use it., He didn’t. Not until the temps threatened to freeze his innards let alone his bottom. Then he decided just this one time. After that he decided an indoor outhouse is a good idea. I should add that at one time they moved the outhouse and he forgot and fell in. When he stood on the porch stark naked his neighbour had lots of jokes to say (who’s that naked guy on the porch? Dunno, maybe the old lady had someone here (ya right Grampa).

    Not part of the story but my other grandfather, who had a bathroom in his house, unbelievably shared a birthday — Feb 17! — with the grampa of the outhouse. I do not know how that happened. Different year yes.

    Phineas is undoubtedly shaking the ice off his tail. He emailed and told me.

    Carry on Charlie. Great to see you post.

  2. Sandra Strait 11 hours ago

    We just had our four days of snow and it’s well on its way to being melted. We never got sub-zero temps, just done to the high 20’s and have bounced back up to the high 40’s. That’s more than enough for me. I don’t know how the rest of you can stand all that snow – it’s claustrophobic!

  3. Laura Kate 9 hours ago

    Thanks for bringing us your little mouse today.

  4. Mary Roff 9 hours ago

    This mouse is just way cute and has such a wonderful, confident, joyful attitude!! Phineas just might be shaking the ice off his tail. I have memories of the outhouse on my grandparent’s farm and I will be forever thankful for modern plumbing…brrrr.

  5. Nellie Nellie 8 hours ago

    Wow! The wee-wee pad is a miracle invention you guys! Phineas is a trooper!
    I m loving the mousie on the wing, he also is a daredevil, just like my hero Mighty Mouse. I think I agree with your other writers-get it bound and boxed before you give us a preview! I feel a lot of joy in your character and your post! It’s really exciting and I’m going to check out the interview.🤗

  6. Zertab Quaderi 7 hours ago

    Awesome!

  7. Gary Middleton 4 hours ago

    Brilliant doodle, Charlie. I like your new mouse character. I hope it warms up for you soon. I’ll watch the video when I get a chance.

  8. Jessica Hyde 3 hours ago

    That is so fun! Love it!

