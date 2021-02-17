Just popping in with a little sketch inspired by today’s prompt of “Wooden Toys.” I thought the little mouse character I’ve been sketching these last few days for my next book might enjoy a ride in a wooden toy plane. I’ve no idea what powers a wooden airplane, but I imagine it must be fueled by a vivid imagination and heaps of hope! This is pretty much what keeps me sketching each day. And, yes, I’m still sketching stuff every single day, even during my daily posting break. These days, it’s a lot of one mouse at a ridiculous number of angles as I try to work on character design. Though, I’ve also made a few pages of other animals to mix things up a bit. And, it’s been so ridiculously cold here that I’ve just been hiding indoors and watching the snow fall. It’s really quite lovely, but if there was actually such a thing as “warm snow” that would be even more amazing. All the lovely visual appeal without the danger of frostbite.



Our dog Phineas has been a champ these past couple of weeks as he suits up in a sweater, coat and boots to do his business. Not that he’s starting a new company of some kind, of course, but it just sounds a touch nicer than saying poop. What’s funny, is that as cold as he gets, when he runs back inside his tail is actually wagging, which he never lets happen. He’s just so darn proud of himself and our reaction of cheers and applause is no doubt to blame for this behavior. But truly, if any being manages to poop in sub-zero temperatures, I think they certainly deserve applause. I don’t think I’d be able to do it. Thankfully, it’s nice and cozy warm inside. And, that means more time to sketch and work on my book. It’s been fun to see little creatures come to life from my imagination. I honestly didn’t realize those little characters were all waiting in there. It’s been hours full of wonder and fun that have made my inner child quite happy.

In other news, I did a video interview with the fine folks at WordPress.com where Doodlewash is hosted a few months ago, and it just went live today, so if you’d like to watch me ramble, feel free to check it out! I rarely appear on video as I far prefer audio since it doesn’t make my face look so fat. But, it’s always fun to talk about this lovely community and all the fun stuff we DO here! And truly, it reminds me of how far I’ve come, even though some days it feels like I have so many more mountains to climb before I get to where I’d like to be with my art. And Philippe, for his part, has been very sweet as I rush over to him and share pages of my new characters in progress. I promise to share bits of what I have done later on, but right now I’m just focusing on the process. It’s been a wild ride over these past few years and even as I change things up once again, I’m just as excited as when I first started. Some days it feels like nothing wonderful happened, or indeed, some rather clunky sketches appeared on paper. Then, there’s that one day where I find myself flying through the clouds, and that’s the day that makes my heart soar as I continue to travel on a whimsical journey.

