For our prompt of “Snow” today, I thought about being out in the country on a snowy day. There’s something so inspiring about a view that seems so expansive. As a kid, I loved hiking around my grandparent’s farm. They had a lot of land and I never really got to explore all of it, but it was so wonderful to go on little adventures and wander down each new trail I discovered. I was mostly there for extended time during the summer months, but we’d always visit for Christmas and sometimes there would be snow. There’s nothing more amazing than a bright blue sky and a landscape covered in a blanket of white. And with no grasshoppers whizzing by or large flocks of noisy birds, it’s the glistening sound of silence that I love most. For a rare moment, I’m not distracted by anything at all and can think clearly. It’s a miraculous time, where I can sit with my own thoughts and dreams. My mind is free to wonder about life and enjoy a quiet, peaceful glow, hearing only the music of my heart.

Philippe and I have talked at length about moving someplace out of the city when we retire. Our disdain of long commutes and traffic jams has kept us close to the urban core and our jobs. But, some days, we really long to be somewhere with far fewer people. I’d miss our easy access to live theaters and restaurants, so we’d have to be close enough to attend those once in awhile. In truth, it’s likely we’ll retire in France, which would mean access to train travel. And we’ve talked about taking a vacation in lovely nature, but the same jobs that keep us in the city have made that challenging to make happen along with our family trips. Though, I adore visiting where my mother lives in Texas, because it’s well outside the city. It’s not a farm with tons of land, but the sky at night is filled with an impossible number of stars that I never get to see. I’ll often stand outside there in the evening, just staring up into space and enjoying the infinite majesty of our galaxy. It’s amazing to consider how much is out there that we’ve yet to discover. For example, we theorized that black holes existed back in 1916, but only directly observed them for the first time last year. Even when we think we know that something is out there, it’s always nice to have a bit of visual proof.

What I love is that though we have incredible tools today to make the most impossible images, at one time, the vastness of the universe was only brought to life by artists. Instead of photographs of our universe, we were instead met with a painted depiction. It was a dance between reality and an artist’s visual interpretation of the world. I love this dance. It’s the one I enjoy each day when I view all of the wonderful things that people create for our monthly challenges. And, best of all, I often find myself seeing something that makes me think it’s somehow more real than reality. An artist showed me a bit of life in a way that I didn’t expect, but it feels so inevitably true. It’s the very definition of every great story. The thrilling combination of reality, imagination, and heart is a wondrous thing indeed. There’s nothing else quite like it. So, cheers to all of you who take a moment to take a pen or pencil and some paint to explore those wide open spaces.

