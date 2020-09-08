For our prompt of “Wildlife” today, the first thing that came mind was a little chipmunk. One dashed in front of me as I was walking home yesterday and it was the cutest little thing. The chipmunk didn’t even seem to notice me, and after stopping briefly, it shot off in another direction as though it were going to be late for something. I imagined it must be heading to a party of some kind. Perhaps his own birthday party held by his friends. This is always a touch embarrassing, of course, but one doesn’t want to be late for an event that’s held entirely in one’s honor. It was actually supposed to be a surprise party, but as it turns out, surprising a chipmunk is incredibly difficult. Between their constant curiosity and amazing sense of smell, trying to bake a cake in any sort of true secrecy it’s always a fool’s errand. But, in my mind, the little chipmunk arrived promptly and had a wonderful time with friends. Indeed, I wasn’t able to follow and find out what actually happened next, but however the party went down one thing is certain. It was definitely wild.



I imagine there were plenty of fun presents, after the initial embarrassment wore off, and then it was just time to play. Okay, I may be projecting a little bit here, since that’s how I feel about such parties. I never like to be the center of attention, and I’m just happier to see my friends and want to get on with fun bit of catching up with them. If it’s a large party, then forming small groups is definitely required as conversations with any more than five people scramble my brain. This year, I didn’t have a birthday party of any kind since it was at the beginning of a pandemic lockdown. I’m still not sure if next year will be any different, but it’s one of those milestone years, which is the only time I really bother to have a party anymore. Next April, I’ll turn 50 and for some reason that feels like something to celebrate. I’ve no idea about this fondness for round numbers, but dates like these always seem to warrant a bit of celebration.

This seems to be the way things happen as I get older. A one year anniversary was always something to celebrate when I was young, but now I’ve moved on to only celebrating decades or half decades with any sort of flair. At least when it comes to how long I’ve been living. For things like drawing and painting, I celebrate each and every day, of course! It always rather amazing when I’ve managed to create something new. I’ve been doing it daily now without fail for over five years, which is one of those half decade milestones, certainly worth celebrating. But, what really feels like celebrating is that I’ve formed the most fantastic habit. It’s one that produces a little surprise party each and every day. It’s my time to make a bit of time to focus on something I truly adore. And the very fact that even I don’t know when I go to sleep at night what will appear the next day makes it all rather exciting. A bit like a wild party.

