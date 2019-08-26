Winsor & Newton Cadmium-Free Colors & Paper Sample

​​This product can only ship to US/Canada

NOTE: If you received these from Doodlewash previously, you won’t be eligible to redeem.

Includes a sample of 8 dots of Winsor & Newton Cadmium-Free Colors and a 5×7” piece of 140lb professional cold press watercolour paper.

Winsor & Newtown Professional Watercolour offers bright, vibrant colours and unrivalled performance.

LIMIT ONE PER PERSON.

NOTE: This product can only be purchased with DO Points by members of Doodlewash Club. If you’re not signed in, click the log in button in the main menu.

NOTE: Doodlewash login has changed. You can still log in with Facebook, but if you used a different social media platform, then just use the SAME email that you use on that platform as your Username, and click the “Lost your password” link to reset it, if needed, and log in with those credentials!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 47,206 other subscribers

NEW Podcast! Click Below!

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

August 2019 Art Challenge Watercolor Painting and Drawing
Mon 26

AUGUST ART CHALLENGE 2019: Travel Fun!

August 1 - August 31
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account