Winter Wonderland

For our prompt of “Window” today, I made a quick little sketch of our pup Elliott begging to go out and play in the snow. There’s been snow on the ground for the past several days here, and as soon as the sun comes up, he starts in with those puppy eyes trying to lure us outside, despite the bitter cold temperatures. Philippe and I are not a fan of the extreme cold, but our pup doesn’t seem to mind it one bit. In fact, when we do give in and brave the outdoors he happily chases sticks and lays in the snow as though it’s as warm and comfortable as sand on the beach. This particular winter storm was actually named Elliott, so he thinks it’s just another gift from Santa. He got quite a few little gifts from Santa this year, since it was his first Christmas and I think he’s rather a fan of the season now. Even the sound of wrapping paper makes him come running. Yet, like all little ones, running out to play in the snow is still the biggest treat of all!



I hope everyone who celebrates had a wonderful Christmas! Philippe and I enjoyed our usual evening of opening multiple little gifts throughout the night. This year, I bought Philippe a karaoke microphone which was a huge hit! We had so much fun playing with it, that the time got away from us and we realized we had quite a few more gifts left to unwrap before we could head to bed. The house was aglow with candles as Philippe performed a rather amazing Cher impression in between bites of gravlax and foie gras along with sips of champagne. We then sang Christmas carols and ended the night with a bite of what we call Christmas cake. This year’s edition turned out perfectly and we still have a little bit left to enjoy this evening. We’re off work until Tuesday of next week, so we can play with our toys and enjoy a bit of relaxation before a new year begins.

I get so excited for this time each year, and once it finally arrives, I’m clinging on to each little moment, wishing it would last forever. But, like most wonderful experiences, it’s the rarity that makes it so special. For just one time each year, we lose ourselves in a spirit of play, love, and happiness. It’s a beautiful break that also comes with quiet contemplation and thoughts of what the new year will bring. Neither Philippe nor I make lists of things we will actually DO in the coming year, but we love to toss out ideas. I usually have a brand new project brewing in my head by this point, but this year, I haven’t selected the next thing I’ll try yet. And that’s just fine. I’m sure that next year will be full of fun surprises. And, I hope that you have a very Happy New Year ahead! With all of the hope the season brings, there’s still that happy tingling of anticipation and excitement for what’s coming up next. In the meantime, I’ll be reveling in the coziness, hiding under a blanket, and sipping a mug of hot cocoa while enjoying the delightful view of a winter wonderland.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

