Winter Wonderland

For our prompt of “Window” today, I made a quick little sketch of our pup Elliott begging to go out and play in the snow. There’s been snow on the ground for the past several days here, and as soon as the sun comes up, he starts in with those puppy eyes trying to lure us outside, despite the bitter cold temperatures. Philippe and I are not a fan of the extreme cold, but our pup doesn’t seem to mind it one bit. In fact, when we do give in and brave the outdoors he happily chases sticks and lays in the snow as though it’s as warm and comfortable as sand on the beach. This particular winter storm was actually named Elliott, so he thinks it’s just another gift from Santa. He got quite a few little gifts from Santa this year, since it was his first Christmas and I think he’s rather a fan of the season now. Even the sound of wrapping paper makes him come running. Yet, like all little ones, running out to play in the snow is still the biggest treat of all!
I hope everyone who celebrates had a wonderful Christmas! Philippe and I enjoyed our usual evening of opening multiple little gifts throughout the night. This year, I bought Philippe a karaoke microphone which was a huge hit! We had so much fun playing with it, that the time got away from us and we realized we had quite a few more gifts left to unwrap before we could head to bed. The house was aglow with candles as Philippe performed a rather amazing Cher impression in between bites of gravlax and foie gras along with sips of champagne. We then sang Christmas carols and ended the night with a bite of what we call Christmas cake. This year’s edition turned out perfectly and we still have a little bit left to enjoy this evening. We’re off work until Tuesday of next week, so we can play with our toys and enjoy a bit of relaxation before a new year begins.
I get so excited for this time each year, and once it finally arrives, I’m clinging on to each little moment, wishing it would last forever. But, like most wonderful experiences, it’s the rarity that makes it so special. For just one time each year, we lose ourselves in a spirit of play, love, and happiness. It’s a beautiful break that also comes with quiet contemplation and thoughts of what the new year will bring. Neither Philippe nor I make lists of things we will actually DO in the coming year, but we love to toss out ideas. I usually have a brand new project brewing in my head by this point, but this year, I haven’t selected the next thing I’ll try yet. And that’s just fine. I’m sure that next year will be full of fun surprises. And, I hope that you have a very Happy New Year ahead! With all of the hope the season brings, there’s still that happy tingling of anticipation and excitement for what’s coming up next. In the meantime, I’ll be reveling in the coziness, hiding under a blanket, and sipping a mug of hot cocoa while enjoying the delightful view of a winter wonderland.
|
About the Doodlewash
Sketching Stuff Coloring Set – Da Vinci Watercolors: Charlie O’Blue, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Vermilion, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Indigo, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note and I’ll add it to my shop!
Happy Holidays! I don’t know why some people feel animals don’t have language skills. We had Christmas dinner in a house that had two mini-schnauzers. One of them went to each person in turn, put a paw on them, then ran to where the turkey sat, looked at it, and barked. When that person failed to understand he wanted turkey, he moved on to the next. Poor guy. He finally gave up and went to his crate, with an attitude that clearly said what he thought of our overall intelligence.
You’ve captured Elliott’s puppy expression perfectly! “Oh please please Please!” We have a 17 year old shih tzu that still loves the snow, but she wants to get out and eat it! She doesn’t run around in the snow any more, though, but her tongue gets a workout gobbling up the white stuff!
Awwwww Elliott is reeeeeaaaalllly begging to be let out. Your Christmas celebrations sound like fun and I'm so jealous (and very glad) that you got a snowy Christmas. I think snow makes everything more magical and sparkly🙂 I don't watch the news Charlie, but last night my Dad was watching the news and they carried some scary looking clips of extreme snowfall and unbelievably low temperatures in certain states. I hope you and every person on this group are safe, warm and well.
Thanks so much, Mugdha! 😃💕 Yes, it was a fabulous Christmas and the snow wasn't too bad where we were at all. Extremely cold so we couldn't get out much, but winter storm Elliott mostly passed us by. Snow doesn't make everything more sparkly! It's warming up now so all of the snow will be gone shortly, but it was nice to have at Christmas.
