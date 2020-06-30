For our prompt of “Owl” today, I was running really far behind on things and had almost no time at all to make a sketch. But owls are rather fascinating and fun creatures to create so I jumped in to give one a try. Some days, this is a really cool thing, because I rather liked the outcome of my fast little 30 minute sketch. It’s a lot looser than the ones I tend to overwork because I have a few extra minutes to fuss over things. Give me those minutes and I’ll take them, but sometimes just quickly doodling and going for it yields something rather interesting as well. And if you also love to splash watercolor paint around, I hope you’re ready for World Watercolor Month in July! It’s super easy, as you just add the hashtag #WorldWatercolorMonth when you post any art featuring watercolors and/or gouache during the entire month of July! This is a chance to bring the entire world together to paint beauty, color, and hope. Let’s make a positive difference in the world with our art and inspire each other along the way!



I have to admit that I’m rather exhausted today. My schedule was a bit too booked for one person to complete, yet I managed to get almost everything done. I was a flurry of motion this afternoon trying to take calls and get all of my day job work done and then even a faster flurry in the evening trying to complete everything else. What made me giggle was that my dog Phineas was just standing nearby and watching me. He seemed to be contemplating me and wondering, “why all the fuss?” Then he’d just yawn as though that level of activity was exhausting him as well. This made my heart smile. He’s got a point. There’s only so much we can do in a day and much of the time we can just hope for the best. Whether it’s working on way too many deadlines at once or trying create a little piece of art in just a few precious minutes. Where I might have felt stress, Phineas helped me remember that life is best lived one step at a time.

Indeed, I’ve mentioned before that Phineas doesn’t really like owls. Tonight, Philippe wasn’t around when I finished, so I showed my doodlewash to Phineas as a first audience. He flinched, but I had to assume it meant that it was just a good likeness. Or, at least that’s what I want to believe. Despite feeling a touch tired, I’m in a really fabulous mood. And for this, I have making art to credit. Taking just a few moments to stop listening to the world and worrying about the world to simply stare at it. To take a moment to contemplate what actually is rather than worry about what might happen next. That’s the most amazingly therapeutic thing indeed. We’re living through very troubled times, but each time I look at the world with an artist’s eye, I can still find the beauty there. There’s hope in every piece of nature and every sparkle of our best human natures. It can be difficult to see if we think too much. But, if we just allow our hearts to guide us, we’ll always see the world with wise eyes.

