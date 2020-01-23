For our prompt of “Galaxy” today, my mind wandered a bit as I thought about wishing on a star. Since I don’t sketch people, I added a little dog to make the wish. This is only the second time I’ve tried painting a sky like this one, so it was fun to experiment. I also just realized that I sketched the dog with eyes open, though closing one’s eyes to make a wish seems to be the most popular option. Yet, when I was a kid, I would make a wish on a star and stare at it intensely, as though dropping my gaze would make the wish disappear. Or worse, cause it to not come true at all. Even today, I still make little wishes when I see a bright star in the sky. Perhaps more exciting, if I’m lucky enough to spot one, is wishing on a meteor bursting into the earth’s atmosphere. Though, of course, as kids, we just called them shooting stars. Both now and back then, my wishes are typically something silly and simple. Nothing that seems impossible, but just those little things that can seem a touch improbable, and maybe just need a little extra burst of hope.

As a teenager, I remember making wishes that had a bit of romance to them. Meaning, I fancied someone, and I hoped to be fancied back. I didn’t wish for something like a love potion to make this occur, and instead I’d simply wish to be noticed. Or, if I really wanted a particular part in the school play, I’d still just wish to be cast in the show. It’s not that I was setting my sights low, it was that in the process of wishing for something, I learned a little bit more about what really matters to me. If I was going to make a wish, I wanted it to be the right wish. I don’t know if stars can really grant wishes, but it’s fun to imagine that they can. And, either way, it’s always good to dream fresh dreams and have more hope. And on a crazy planet like ours, hope is definitely something we can use a bit more of these days. When I was a kid, and a huge Star Wars fan, I also wondered what it would be like to live in a galaxy far, far away. But, as it turns out, they have pretty much the same problems there, so I’m happy to be living in this one. And if there is another planet like ours out there somewhere, I hope they’ve figured everything out and will make contact soon.

It’s extraordinary to contemplate the vastness of our universe. Mostly because there’s still so much to be discovered. And when it comes to my art and sketching each day, I feel much the same way. It’s exciting to try new things and see what appears in my sketchbook. Today, I was super nervous to try this one, since I’ve never really done this specific sort of thing. And, it’s precisely why I put this prompt on the list this month. As much fun as it is to try new things, many times, I avoid doing so and stick to the tried and true. Those things that I know I can do well. But, life gets much more interesting when you step outside that known universe and attempt something that you have no experience at all in doing. This particular act of DOing is my favorite one of all! No matter what happens in my sketchbook, I always feel rather amazing after attempting something I’ve never done. It’s like boarding a rocket to a destination unknown! It’s so cool and thrilling that I get a bit caught up in the whole experience. Though, sure, it can also feel a bit scary as well, and I often find myself wishing on a star.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in