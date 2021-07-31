For the final day of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Jewel,” I’m ending with this quick little sketch of a shiny pink gem and a happy little mouse. I’m so thankful to everyone who came together to celebrate the biggest month for watercolor of the year! It’s been an amazing, exciting and beautiful month filled with wonderful paintings and fabulous people from across the globe all for a wonderful cause in support of the International Child Art Foundation. It’s truly a special month that simply connects each of us through our shared love of this fabulous medium known as watercolor. And, I’m personally humbled and honored to be your host for the month. I’m sending much love to each and you. In many ways, this month always seems to fly by and is over way too quickly. If you participated in the full 31 day challenge, then a huge congrats to you!! We did it!! And, I hope you’ll keep right on drawing and painting with us for our August challenge, which is up next! Sending you hugs and a wish that you continue to make the world more beautiful with your art, each and every day!
As for me, I’ll be back once more tomorrow, and then taking a break again from daily posting. Rest assured, I still doodle and create each and every day, as I couldn’t stop now if I tried! But, I’m also working on something new and awesome that will take me quite a bit of time to complete. It might be months before I’m ready to share the crazy idea I have next. My hopeful and optimistic inner child has come up with the most ambitious project to date and it’s going to take a lot of time for it to take shape and fully form. That’s the beauty of creating things. Whether it’s arts, crafts, writing, or any sort of creative endeavor, the joy is always in the DOing. I’ve learned that if you have a dream, it’s best to simply chase it with all of your heart. The journey is everything, no matter the result.
Philippe and I are going to relax and enjoy some television this evening. Right now, we’re binge watching the show Unwrapped on Discovery Plus. Philippe is fascinated by all of the various American foods that are featured on the show. They just had an episode all about tv dinners, which was really fun and nostalgic for me. And extra fun to hear Philippe make audible and horrified gasps at some of the food. Our dog Phineas seemed to actually be watching the show as well, no doubt intrigued by all of the images of any type food at all. After the flurry of excitement this month always brings, I now get a peaceful glow as another successful World Watercolor Month comes to a close. A huge thanks to our sponsors and Artist Ambassadors! We can do the most amazing things when we come together as a global community. Thank you for another month of wonderful memories, that I’ll take with me once again, and cherish with all my heart.
How perfect Charlie. I so love it when you are able to post every day – but with your busy life I don’t know how you find the time. Just awesomely talented you are!!! 🙂 Have a wonderful weekend. I’m going to miss you! The little mouse with the heart is adorable 🙂
My first journey with you and watercolors. Amazing!!! Thank You so much!
So special, Charlie, and the perfect way to end WWM. Thank YOU for this wonderful month and community!!! Hugs back at ya! 🤗😍
Charlie? New project? Now you have me going!!! And I agree with Philippe’s take on those horrid frozen dinners EWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW preservatives etc etc. This Italian cook is aghast. Speaking of which tomorrow is spaghetti day — and the day I paint the tiger swallowtail butterfly I snapped on an early early morning walk awhile ago. It sat there and waited for me!! I look forward to seeing you here tomorrow too!
Charlie, thanks for a reminder to make the donation. I’m making it in honor of Sharon Mann–I don’t know if you know she died of brain cancer last November.
As always, I enjoyed your month of stories and art. Best, Kerfe
Charlie, do you like making people cry? haha haha I know that you don’t. Someone should play that old song: 🎶🎵 You made me love you! I didn’t wanna do it.” 🎶🎵 You know how I feel about you. Now go kick some booty and know that we’re cheering you on. 💕
Yeah, I grew up on tv dinners. It was the thing to do. I was remembering Shake and Bake the other day. Remember that? My mother used to make pork chops with it. It was kinda weird, but it’s what you were given for dinner. Yeah, I imagine it would make anyone cringe, but we’re talking about a time when they used asbestos as insulation in homes and thought lead in paint was a good idea. Or worse, kids would run behind the city truck spraying for mosquitoes. How have we survived this long? haha haha
There is a show called “Life After People,” which is so fascinating! I think Philippe would enjoy it. They never explain why humans disappear, but they look at different aspects of life and how they would change without us here. They looked at concrete buildings and how long it would take to fall apart and why. Another episode showed what would happen to the food left behind in our absence. It was gross, but fascinating as heck! They did another one on how natural bodies of water would take over cities and how long it would take. A sad one was how pets and animals would fare without us. It’s FASCINATING! Like not wanting to go to the restroom until a commercial fascinating! Totally worth looking for, Charlie.
Nos vemos manana, mi amigo. Ya sabes que te queremos mucho. Eres lindo y Dios tiene muchas bendiciones para ti. Un fuerte abrazo, mi amigo. 💕
I feel like I really accomplished something this month. I think I did at least two or three paintings a day. It has to be a record for me, lol! I can’t wait to see what your next project is going to be!
Fantastic doodle Charlie. It’s been great seeing your daily posts. I can’t wait to here about your new project.