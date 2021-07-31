For the final day of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Jewel,” I’m ending with this quick little sketch of a shiny pink gem and a happy little mouse. I’m so thankful to everyone who came together to celebrate the biggest month for watercolor of the year! It’s been an amazing, exciting and beautiful month filled with wonderful paintings and fabulous people from across the globe all for a wonderful cause in support of the International Child Art Foundation. It’s truly a special month that simply connects each of us through our shared love of this fabulous medium known as watercolor. And, I’m personally humbled and honored to be your host for the month. I’m sending much love to each and you. In many ways, this month always seems to fly by and is over way too quickly. If you participated in the full 31 day challenge, then a huge congrats to you!! We did it!! And, I hope you’ll keep right on drawing and painting with us for our August challenge, which is up next! Sending you hugs and a wish that you continue to make the world more beautiful with your art, each and every day!



As for me, I’ll be back once more tomorrow, and then taking a break again from daily posting. Rest assured, I still doodle and create each and every day, as I couldn’t stop now if I tried! But, I’m also working on something new and awesome that will take me quite a bit of time to complete. It might be months before I’m ready to share the crazy idea I have next. My hopeful and optimistic inner child has come up with the most ambitious project to date and it’s going to take a lot of time for it to take shape and fully form. That’s the beauty of creating things. Whether it’s arts, crafts, writing, or any sort of creative endeavor, the joy is always in the DOing. I’ve learned that if you have a dream, it’s best to simply chase it with all of your heart. The journey is everything, no matter the result.

Philippe and I are going to relax and enjoy some television this evening. Right now, we’re binge watching the show Unwrapped on Discovery Plus. Philippe is fascinated by all of the various American foods that are featured on the show. They just had an episode all about tv dinners, which was really fun and nostalgic for me. And extra fun to hear Philippe make audible and horrified gasps at some of the food. Our dog Phineas seemed to actually be watching the show as well, no doubt intrigued by all of the images of any type food at all. After the flurry of excitement this month always brings, I now get a peaceful glow as another successful World Watercolor Month comes to a close. A huge thanks to our sponsors and Artist Ambassadors! We can do the most amazing things when we come together as a global community. Thank you for another month of wonderful memories, that I’ll take with me once again, and cherish with all my heart.

