For our prompt of “Message” today, my mind leapt back in time to the past, when writing letters was the primary way to communicate. As a kid, I always wanted an antique desk with all of the little wooden drawers and could imagine myself sitting there writing stories amongst all of my hidden treasures. I’ve always had a thing for furniture that has little drawers all over it. Though it was fun to imagine, my handwriting was not attractive like the old letters I’d seen in books. My own writing was, and still is, an impatient scrawl that’s legible enough to read, but not something particularly beautiful. I immediately took to using a typewriter for everything when I was young and could always type much faster than I could write, so my handwriting never really got the practice it needed. But, I was fine with that as learning to write as fast as I can now type at this point would take me years of practice. But, I still want that desk someday, even if there’s just lovely art supplies and a laptop sitting there.
As much as I’ve turned to machines for writing from the very beginning, I’ve not ended up making art the old-fashioned way. Philippe just got a new iPad and was drawing pictures on it today. The program even tried to make sounds that mimicked the scratching one might hear from a fountain pen or pencil. The effect was intriguing, but didn’t give me the same visceral reaction that I get when I hear my own real fountain pen scratching on actual paper. I gave it a try and it was fun, but didn’t have an emotional appeal. As I was sketching, I could see a tiny dot of red paint on my hand. Something that wouldn’t exist if my art were to go completely digital. And, it lacked the spontaneity of my current approach as well. Though I hadn’t realized it, I guess I kind of like that sense of danger and adventure that comes from not being able to truly fix something during the process. The many little “mistakes” that always show up in my art were just a click away from disappearing.
I’m not sure why I managed to love imperfections in my art, but didn’t like to see so many in my handwriting. I think it was because as a child, I thought I would grow up to be a writer as a profession. I wanted to focus on writing better and trying to improve my handwriting when there was a perfectly good typewriter sitting there seemed like a waste of time. As it turns out, my profession and my final degree were both art related and words took a back seat. My focus was graphic design and all of it was on computer. I rarely sketched anything and it was only to quickly communicate an idea to my team. So, when I picked up a fountain pen and started coloring with watercolor a little over five years ago, I felt like I’d found something truly unique and special. Something far removed from my job that could become a lovely hobby. Then the most amazing thing happened. I started writing these posts and sent them out into the world and found myself writing again as well. And though my stories are not on a piece of parchment with a feather quill pen, it’s nice that life has come full circle and I’ve ended up spending each day writing letters.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Fabulous Charlie! My dad made me a small rolled top desk many years ago and it sits in the hallway outside our bedroom. He knew that I had fond memories of the huge rolled top desk that his father had. Many memories shared with tons of cousins in the front room of the grandparents’ farm house.
Good for you Charlie! I don’t like doing art on tech tools either, why bother. I lvoe antiques! My handwriting has the lovely patient kind I don’t see in NoteBook any more as I rush for some reason and try to write faster than I can think. Good luck. So my other writing style is cramped and illegible. And if it is important I print and then rush so I can hardly read it. I love your painting!
I always wanted one of those roll top desks as well. I’d want one that was hand-made, though. Like most art, carpentry isn’t quite the same with mass produced pieces. I do enjoy doing digital art once in a while. I used to use a program called Scribbler. The nice thing was that the brushes would spike with various lengths, so you weren’t able to totally control what you would get. To me, that added that variable you get with hand-drawing.
Love this, Charlie! I am very fortunate to have my grandmother’s desk…a smaller version of what you have painted. It was built sometime around 1900 and I truly cherish it…mostly because of the wonderful memories of my grandmother that are attached to it. I can’t believe it’s Friday!! Have an enjoyable weekend!!
Fascinante, Charlie, me gusto tu acuarela
So cute! 💜 I think technology is wonderful, but NOTHING beats hand made, handwritten, hand crafted, hand painted. It is what makes it alive! It makes it real! Not a copy. People always ask me why I have such beautiful handwriting. When I tell them that I handwrite my cards and letters, they either look at me like I am koo-koo or they laugh. “Hand write? Just send send a text!” Not quite the same. Cards and letters can be held and touched and kept close in a special place. As you know , I do rubber stamping. We have gone from wood handled stamps to rubber cling stamps to clear photopolymer stamps to now digital stamps. I hate that! I want something in my hand! Coming from someone’s hand is coming from their heart.
I have one of those desks too. It belonged to the mother of my best friend. I don’t write very well either. One of those lost arts I suppose. We were all up in arms when we heard that they were no longer going to teach cursive in school, but since we don’t use it much ourselves, I suppose it’s a logical thing to go away. I still write cursive, but Joe mostly prints everything. We do have analog clocks in our house though, so there’s that.
Such an exquisite grandfatherly racoon. The antique desk reminds me of my grandparents desk which my mother now has. Its a great-looking piece from those older days with lots of compartments and a lock and key. Wonderful illustration!