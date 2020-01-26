Today, our prompt was “Something Red” in honor of the start of the Chinese New Year, though it could, of course, apply to anything red at all. I love the lanterns that appear this time of year, and love even more that they symbolize a wish for a bright future. Also, according to the Chinese zodiac, it’s the year of the rat. Last year was the year of the pig, which is the year I was born. Well many, many years before, of course. I turned to Philippe this afternoon and asked, “you’re a rat, right?” without thinking to give him the proper context and he just looked at me sideways. I then explained, and he nodded excitedly that yes, he’s indeed a rat and this is his year. Men born in this year are said to be very curious, trying anything they can, and usually doing so with skill. While this is true about Philippe, many of the various descriptions do seem a bit broad as though they could apply to just about anyone. I was hoping for something more conclusive, but I guess the curiosity bit could explain how he can watch an hour-long documentary on turnips. But, no matter the sign you may have, I hope that everyone out there has a wonderful year ahead!

I did have to look at the charts to check on the compatibility between Philippe and I, and apparently, we’re not considered the best match, but are considered to be complementary. I take that as a good sign. Though I probably didn’t need a chart to know that was true. What intrigues me most about compatibility in the Chinese zodiac is that there is always one particular pairing for each person that could go either way. This is one that could be the perfect match, but is more likely an enemy. I can only assume that these romantic relationships are quite exciting. As intriguing as that sounds, though, I have to admit that complementary is just fine with me. I adore the sweet and uncomplicated life that Philippe and I have together. And truly, I don’t fully believe in any zodiac, but it’s always fun to consider these things. It’s a world where a rat and a pig can meet and fall in love. That’s the kind of storybook world that I just have to adore.

I always start the year with exciting new plans, ideas, and lots of energy, but it can be tough to sustain that for very long. So, I like that the Chinese New Year comes along as a bit of a reboot to get that feeling of a fresh start again. This then, of course, has to last me through winter until spring comes along with its promise of sun, flowers, and new beginnings. And though there’s lots of new things to do each day, I’m equally happy doing nothing much at all. This afternoon, Philippe and I lounged around playing games in a fine show of olympic laziness. It was fantastic! We are indeed quite complementary and I love our time together. Teasing him about watching a documentary on turnips is just a reminder of what I adore most about him. And, it’s likely a touch unfair. It was actually a show about lemons. One thing is certain, I know he’ll be making the most of the year ahead and I’ll be happily following his lead and doing the same. Something tells me there’s definitely a bit of good luck coming our way in this wonderful year of the rat.

