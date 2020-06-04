Okay, so I got totally lost studying images of “Brownies,” our prompt for today, and I’m quite sure I was drooling at certain points during my research. I begged Philippe to make me some for a reference, but he just smiled at me, which is his polite way of refusing such frivolous requests. Now, of course, I’m craving brownies and whipped cream, but I can’t complain too much because while building our grocery order, I did manage to sneak in a key lime pie again. Actually, it was Philippe who reminded me this time and I was almost brought to tears by this lovely reversal. I wouldn’t say that I truly have a sweet tooth, but I do enjoy a lovely bite of dessert every so often. And brownies are one of those desserts that I don’t often request, but I would never turn down. Our neighbor recently gave us a bag of brownies and we devoured them instantly. I wasn’t particularly proud of my primal reaction, but boy were they delicious!



These days I’m still working from home, which means I don’t get access to the little treats that people sometimes bring in to the office to share. In many ways, this is a brilliant outcome for my waistline, but I miss seeing my coworkers and enjoying that occasional donut with them. I’ve always loved sketched desserts and all types of food. It’s fun to have a virtual desert every now and again, even if it doesn’t quite assuage my cravings. But, there’s just something immensely happy about looking at a dessert. It always makes me smile, even when it’s not a real one that’s sitting in front of me. And I figure that the world could use a few more smiles right now. This takes me back to chowing down on brownies as a very little kid, and getting all the chocolate stuck to my teeth, so it looked like I had lost teeth that hadn’t fallen out yet. Simpler times to be sure.

Today was quite busy and I keep telling myself that I should take a day off soon, but haven’t managed to do so yet. It was extremely warm here today, but not too bad in the shade so I sat outside to work for awhile. My dog Phineas likes to go in and out all day long this time of year, but when I opened the door for him, he just looked at me. That’s the sign that he doesn’t want to come in, but wants me to come outside with him. And so, I did. Truly, it’s never a good idea to argue with a basenji. He has a vet appointment tomorrow to get his blood work done and isn’t supposed to eat this evening or in the morning. This is not something one can easily explain to a dog, so he’s not going to be very happy about that. But really, who can blame him. Nobody likes to ever be denied the opportunity to have yummy treats.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in