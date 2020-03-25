APRIL 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Wonderful Things!

Join us in April as we celebrate some of the simplest yet most wonderful things in the world! Let’s spread some hope and cheer! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashApril2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

APRIL ART CHALLENGE – Wonderful Things!

Kitten And Puppy WatercolorWant to play along? April is my birthday month (yes, I celebrate all month long!), so I always like to focus on the simple and happy things that I loved as a kid and still love as an adult. This year, the world is facing a lot of issues and headlines can get really depressing. To combat that, I think drawing, painting, and sharing some lovely reminders of the simple and joyful things in the world is the perfect thing to DO right now! The world could use a bit more hope and a lot more smiles, so let’s join together to make that happen!

30 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In April

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashApril2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Drawing Sketching And Painting Prompts Doodlewash April 2020

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 51,522 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Wed 25

MARCH 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Spring Fun!

March 1 - March 31
Sketchbook Revival Workshop 2020 Graphic Karen Abend Charlie O'Shields
Wed 25

Sketchbook Revival Online Workshop 2020

March 23 - April 3
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account