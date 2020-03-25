Join us in April as we celebrate some of the simplest yet most wonderful things in the world! Let’s spread some hope and cheer! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashApril2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

APRIL ART CHALLENGE – Wonderful Things!

Want to play along? April is my birthday month (yes, I celebrate all month long!), so I always like to focus on the simple and happy things that I loved as a kid and still love as an adult. This year, the world is facing a lot of issues and headlines can get really depressing. To combat that, I think drawing, painting, and sharing some lovely reminders of the simple and joyful things in the world is the perfect thing to DO right now! The world could use a bit more hope and a lot more smiles, so let’s join together to make that happen!

30 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In April

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashApril2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)