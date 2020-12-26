JANUARY 2021 ART CHALLENGE: “Beautiful And New!”

For January 2021 we’re celebrating a fresh new year of drawing and painting! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashJanuary2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

January 2021 Art Challenge Main ImageJANUARY ART CHALLENGE – Beautiful And New!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! Though 2020 was certainly a very challenging year, there are many new things coming in 2021 to bring us all a bit more hope and happiness! And, as always, the beautiful little things around us are always there to inspire lots of joy as we move into a brand new year of sketching and painting! Wishing each and every one of you a very thrilling and creative year ahead!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In January

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashJanuary2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash January 2021 Art Drawing Watercolor Challenge Prompts

