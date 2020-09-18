For our prompt of “Hero” today, I thought of comic book heroes, and how I’ve always envied the ones who had the ability to fly. Well, I always thought it would be super cool when I was a little kid. These days, I don’t really like heights, but I guess if I had the power to fly I could quickly get over that fear. It always seemed to be all about the costume though, rather than any real powers, like Superman. For a kid this made it seem like anyone could become a superhero if they simply had the right outfit. So, I would find the perfect little blanket and wrap it around my neck and take little flying jumps off the stairs. Not the top of the stairs mind you, as I wasn’t completely crazy and knew I was just testing my new magical cape for its airworthiness. So, it was usually just the bottom step. Though I tried to imagine with all of my might, I never physically went soaring into the air. But when I’d close my eyes and imagine, I was flying through clouds faster than the speed of light across an impossibly blue sky.



I had to stop and wonder if I imagine quite at this level as an adult. So much of reality sneaks in to correct my thoughts sometimes and remind me of what I now know is rather impossible. Believing in the impossible was one of the greatest perks of childhood. Remembering how that felt is one of the greatest gifts of adulthood. So, I closed my eyes today and imagined like I did back then. I didn’t done a cape, but just let my imagination take me through the clouds to wherever it wanted to take me. And for a moment, I was soaring above everything. I couldn’t quite bring my adult brain to think it was possible like I did back then, but I didn’t need it to be anymore. As it turns out, imagining the impossible is just as fun. Knowing that something couldn’t happen and yet seeing it happen clearly in one’s imagination is a wonderful trip to take indeed.

As many of you know, it’s Friday, so that means pizza night and I’m typing faster than I can think so I get on to the festivities. I probably should have finished this a bit earlier, since I actually had the day off of work. But, having nothing you have to do is sometimes distracting. I bounced around merrily between many different things and then realized I was running out of time to sketch! Of course, I’ve learned that time will always somehow magically present itself. I’m not sure how this occurs as I’ve no magical powers at all. But when I pick up that pen to begin, the outside world shuts off and I can focus again for a little moment. I guess that is a rather magical gift after all. So, even if I don’t have a red cape or am able to soar through the clouds without a plane, in my own little way I can still feel a bit like a superhero.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in