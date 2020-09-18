For our prompt of “Hero” today, I thought of comic book heroes, and how I’ve always envied the ones who had the ability to fly. Well, I always thought it would be super cool when I was a little kid. These days, I don’t really like heights, but I guess if I had the power to fly I could quickly get over that fear. It always seemed to be all about the costume though, rather than any real powers, like Superman. For a kid this made it seem like anyone could become a superhero if they simply had the right outfit. So, I would find the perfect little blanket and wrap it around my neck and take little flying jumps off the stairs. Not the top of the stairs mind you, as I wasn’t completely crazy and knew I was just testing my new magical cape for its airworthiness. So, it was usually just the bottom step. Though I tried to imagine with all of my might, I never physically went soaring into the air. But when I’d close my eyes and imagine, I was flying through clouds faster than the speed of light across an impossibly blue sky.
I had to stop and wonder if I imagine quite at this level as an adult. So much of reality sneaks in to correct my thoughts sometimes and remind me of what I now know is rather impossible. Believing in the impossible was one of the greatest perks of childhood. Remembering how that felt is one of the greatest gifts of adulthood. So, I closed my eyes today and imagined like I did back then. I didn’t done a cape, but just let my imagination take me through the clouds to wherever it wanted to take me. And for a moment, I was soaring above everything. I couldn’t quite bring my adult brain to think it was possible like I did back then, but I didn’t need it to be anymore. As it turns out, imagining the impossible is just as fun. Knowing that something couldn’t happen and yet seeing it happen clearly in one’s imagination is a wonderful trip to take indeed.
As many of you know, it’s Friday, so that means pizza night and I’m typing faster than I can think so I get on to the festivities. I probably should have finished this a bit earlier, since I actually had the day off of work. But, having nothing you have to do is sometimes distracting. I bounced around merrily between many different things and then realized I was running out of time to sketch! Of course, I’ve learned that time will always somehow magically present itself. I’m not sure how this occurs as I’ve no magical powers at all. But when I pick up that pen to begin, the outside world shuts off and I can focus again for a little moment. I guess that is a rather magical gift after all. So, even if I don’t have a red cape or am able to soar through the clouds without a plane, in my own little way I can still feel a bit like a superhero.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Terra Cotta. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
Wonderful Charlie! I had a hero dog growing up. At the age of 5 I got to keep a male boxer puppy that my dad trained to be the watchdog at our grocery store which was next door. During the day we were inseparable. For 10 years he was my hero and saved me more than once. Stories for another day. Enjoy your pizza and your long weekend. Decompress and have some fun!
ACK. I WANT SOME PIZZA.
Looks like a happy super hero to me. Happy pizza night!!
Your sketch brought an instant smile to my face after a long day. Thank you for that.
When I was a kid, a bunch of us would play superhero by taking turns jumping off the next door neighbor’s shed. It was probably about a six-foot jump. Proof that we might not be superheroes, but that kids don’t break all that easily because none of us ever got hurt. Some of things we used to do amaze me now to think of!
Awww, super cute beagle, Charlie! His super power is his cuteness! I used to tell Monster, “You’re lucky that you’re cute!” haha haha Enjoy your pizza 🍕🍕🍕 and your weekend, Charlie. Do order the same kind every Friday or do you switch out every order? What’s your fave? I love spinach pizza and zesty pepperoni (both at Cici’s Pizza) and, of course, pepperoni and mushroom! 💜 YUMM! Now, I am hungry! 😁😁😁 ENJOY!!!
I love the pads on dog’s feet! These are so cute! Remember Mr. Peabody? On Captain Kangaroo? Hero dog that didn’t have to fly because of his exceptional brain. I used to dream I could fly. I wonder if that’s a common childhood thing? I used to want to be reincarnated as a polar bear, but maybe an albatross would suit me better. Hmmm?
Brilliant doodle, Charlie. I love the seen in Superman when he takes Lois for a fly around.
Hello Charlie,
I love the opening scene of “Superdog to the Rescue”! 🙂 I loved yesterday’s squirrel snacking on the strawberry too. And Im amused to know that you don’t like heights. I kid you not, you’re probably the 14th or 15th person I know, who is tall himself and scared of heights. I’ve always found that puzzling coz I’ve always assumed that tall people must be used to heights. And don’t think for a moment that you aren’t a superhero. Ask every person who wakes up each day to see your Doodlewash so they can smile and feel good. You’re a superhero to all of us. Your paintings are your superpower – when you alter a painting you can alter reality to make things better, and like Popeye had spinach as his superfood, you’ve got pizza – and peanuts for a quick munch when you’re soaring through the air and need a quick snack. 😉 I hope you like my version of Super Charlie.
Love,
Mugdha