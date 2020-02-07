If you are like me, this scene is all too familiar.

I’ve got a trip planned and I want to take all of this but … uh … how to organize it?

Enter the ArtBin Sidekick Art and Craft Supply Storage with Paint Pallet Tray

Specs

11.2 x 7.9 x 5.6 inches

1.36 pounds

Easy carry handle

side-opening, lockable lid

two removable dividers

Paint tray

I’ve started traveling more these days. In the past, I’ve mostly used paint that has been dried in the palette, but recently, I’ve been playing with techniques that require paint fresh from the tube. I wanted something that could hold enough paint tubes and supplies for at least two weeks. The sidekick is a perfect size for that.

It will hold everything you see around it, and even more.

ArtBin Sidekick Look and Feel

The Sidekick is made of sturdy, translucent plastic, that will hold up to the rigors of travel. The lid is hinged on the side and opens completely, allowing easy access to the contents.

The latch is easy to open on purpose, but won’t easily be opened by accident.

The handle is inset well into the lid, curving under the plastic, so it won’t come loose. The surface of the handle is well-rounded and smooth so it won’t cut into the hand while you’re carrying the box. It might be a little tight for a large hand, but I think it will be a comfortable fit for most.

There are two dividers, that slide into slots. They are not adjustable but can be removed …

… so, you can have all the space available, or two sections instead of four. I like the options. If I want to take this for a day trip, I could even fit a lunch into one of the two sections, as well as carrying enough art supplies.

A paint palette is included that sits nicely on top of the dividers. There is enough space between the palette and the inside of the lid so your wet paints won’t get all over.

You could fit postcards or small pads into the two sections, or a small amount of paper on top of the paint palette. That’s probably the weakest point of this as a travel kit – there isn’t too much room for paper. I find that to be true of most travel setups, though.

There. That looks much better doesn’t it?

For my go-to setup, I’m using the sections to keep some of my half-pan mini-palettes, all my gouache separated by type, a couple of travel paint brushes, two collapsible water rinse cups, a small water bottle, and a few pens. What would you store in it?

Of course, I have many more paint tubes than I’ve shown here so I had to have another storage container just for those.

The ArtBin Super Satchel Double Deep has more sections, is much larger and can hold all of my paint tubes with room to spare. If the Sidekick isn’t what you are looking for in storage, you should check out the many options available from ArtBin.

