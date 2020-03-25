For our prompt of “Snails” today, I just have a little one, looking up to the sky. It’s been a rather busy week and well, the world is a bit crazy right now to be sure. Philippe and I have begun working from home this week and that brings a completely new aspect to things. Where we once spent the day apart, we’re now learning how to be apart during the day while living in the same house. This is an interesting thing to accomplish indeed, but we’ve figured it out and so far it’s working well. As odd as the world has become today during this exceptional moment in time, I’ve found that if I just focus on the simple things in life as usual, everything seems just fine. And more than ever, my sketching habit has become the perfect place to find a bit of relaxation. It’s wonderful to take time just a bit of time and make something appear on paper. While it seems like such a simple thing, it’s something that I totally cherish and look forward to each and every day!



Philippe and I have been playing Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch as well these days. It’s a wonderfully happy and simple game that just makes us both smile. You get to build an island, and fish and catch butterflies with a net. There’s much more to it than that, but those bits are enough to make it a perfect distraction during this time and provide a ton of happy moments. Best of all, we can visit each other’s islands as well. A strange thing indeed when you’re sitting right next to one another in reality. But this is more about escaping reality which is a fantastic thing indeed today! And truly, the chance to build a world from scratch is an interesting exercise. Given a chance, there are so many different choices that can be made. And though we can’t change the course of this current world overnight, I’m quite sure that we’ll figure out a way to work through even what’s happening today.

As much as I’m still keep my optimism, I have to admit that the current state of the world provides a constant state of distraction. I’m having more trouble than ever focusing, and often find myself just wanting to keep escaping it all. Though I think I’m doing fine, there are moments when I know that the weight of everything that’s happening is starting to wear on my nerves. But, rather than get too caught up in all of that, I just DO what I always do. I focus on the happy things in life. The things that make me smile and the bits of the world that haven’t changed at all. It’s in these simple comforts that I find my solace and can keep moving through things. It’s not easy. There’s no denying that life has been upended and that things are not at all what one would deem normal. Yet, even with all of this going on around me, I’m still managing to keep moving my life along. Sometimes, just moving forward one small step at a time is the very best way of finding hope.

