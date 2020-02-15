For our prompt of “Reflections” today, my mind wandered to thinking about spoons. Not only are they rather lovely reflective objects, they are always a signal of something delicious headed my way. Some of my favorite foods are the ones that require a spoon from creams, to soups, to yogurt, to cereal, to… yes, dessert! The latter being my favorite one of all. This is, as ever, a fantasy dessert as the spoon I sketched was actually sitting next to an empty glass that I use to drink tea. For some reason lately, I’ve been craving strawberry ice cream, but I’ve still yet to actually get any to eat. So, this was a chance to fill that empty glass with the treat I craved in my imagination. This, however, did nothing to satisfy my actual cravings, so I think I’m going to be on the hunt for some strawberry ice cream soon. I can’t complain, as I did actually get a bit of a treat at lunch. Philippe and I shared an apple crisp dessert. While it was incredibly tasty, it’s not a very attractive option to paint, but we thoroughly enjoyed that sweet pile of rubble to the very last bite.

As a child my beloved spoon was my constant companion on Saturday mornings when I’d have a bowl of cereal and watch cartoons. It’s strange that a piece of silverware could trigger such fond memories, but that’s what happened today. For example, if I got a slice of cake that was served with a fork, I knew that there wasn’t going to be any ice cream to accompany it, which was always a bit sad. But, it’s just such a relaxing way to eat. No stabbing at something with a fork or slicing it with knife, you can just scoop and enjoy. It’s brilliant! Yeah, it’s the laziest way to dine, to be sure, but I love enjoying wonderful flavors with little to no effort at all. It feels more like a reward, which is probably why it pairs so well with desserts. Of course, the only thing simpler and perhaps a touch more primal is finger food. That’s certainly a fun experience as well. My favorite finger food of all time is popcorn. This, I’m reminded of because Philippe, who is sitting next to me as I type, just started watching an entire documentary dedicated to the subject.

I tease him, but I’m equally fascinated with these shows that take an in-depth look into the simplest things in life. Though, now I’m craving popcorn along with my already fevered cravings for strawberry ice cream, so I’m not sure this one was such a good idea. Philippe has actually been making several versions of what I would call gourmet popcorn lately. We have an air popper that hadn’t been used in some months and suddenly he started making some. I asked him about why he was suddenly so enthusiastic and he told me he was talking with people at work and they all smelled popcorn. This made everyone crave some, as if you like popcorn, the smell of it is just too irresistible. After making several savory batches for us, Philippe made a batch of dessert popcorn that he packed into little pouches and took to those same people at work. He was hero, to them at least, as after telling the story he acknowledged that he’d failed to save any for me. I think he felt bad, so he made me some whipped cream instead. I was, of course, in heaven. Once again transported back to all the fun times of my childhood, while enjoying reflections on a spoon.

